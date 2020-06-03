Boeing (BA +12.6% ) soars to the top of the Dow Jones index after a performance update from Dan Loeb's Third Point Offshore Fund listed the stock as one of its winners for the month of May.

Although initial media reports characterized Loeb's Boeing position as equity, it was later reported that the position actually was in debt, not stock.

Yet Boeing shares maintained and then added to gains; the stock has now rallied more than 70% off its mid-March low but is still down nearly 50% YTD.

Boeing also is helped as a key 737 MAX customer - SMBC Aviation Capital - said it would delay but not cancel parts of an order for 113 of the ground aircraft.