In an effort to build up its leveraged credit business, Morgan Stanley (MS +3.1% ) is in discussions to acquire Assurant's (AIZ +3.8% ) collateralized loan obligation assets, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement could be reached within a week, but a deal hasn't been finalized and it's possible they won't come to an agreement.

As of March 31, 2020, Assurant's CLO notes exposure at fair value was $1.6B, according to filings. Morgan Stanley would pay a small portion of that total for the rights to manage the assets.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management hired Assurant executive Michael Feeney to head its leveraged loans business in April 2019. Its first deal raised $457M last November.

The pandemic put the CLO market into turmoil, sending prices on underlying debt to their lowest level in more than 10 years.