Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says it will lease 12 Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

The aircraft will join Amazon's existing fleet to bring its total network to over 80 aircraft.

Amazon continues to expand on-the-ground operations in addition to aircraft. Amazon will open new Regional Air Hubs at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida later this summer and at San Bernardino International Airport next year, along with the central Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2021.

