Jun. 03, 2020 (VSAT)
  • Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) closed up 3.7% today after it won a Navy contract modification of just under $75.4M covering multifunctional information distribution system low-volume terminals.
  • The modification moves the overall contract value to $674.5M from $599.1M. It's a sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity deal.
  • Work is expected to be complete by May 2024.
  • B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating, noting that the contract disclosure included other awards, and saying the company's in a good position to take further share within a large satellite-focused Defense Dept. contract.
  • The firm has a $145 price target, implying 220% upside.
