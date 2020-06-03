Viasat up after winning $75M Navy contract mod
Jun. 03, 2020 4:05 PM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)VSATBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) closed up 3.7% today after it won a Navy contract modification of just under $75.4M covering multifunctional information distribution system low-volume terminals.
- The modification moves the overall contract value to $674.5M from $599.1M. It's a sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity deal.
- Work is expected to be complete by May 2024.
- B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating, noting that the contract disclosure included other awards, and saying the company's in a good position to take further share within a large satellite-focused Defense Dept. contract.
- The firm has a $145 price target, implying 220% upside.