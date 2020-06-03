General Electric (GE +4.5% ) has jumped 9% in two days despite more bearish commentary from J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa, who thinks yesterday's update from Raytheon (RTX +6.4% ) is bad news for the company.

Raytheon's update "suggests consensus expectations are not reset" at GE, which has a larger engine business than Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney division and a smaller defense engine business, Tusa argues.

But Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell looked at the Raytheon update differently than Tusa, calling the news "somewhat encouraging" in that the entire aerospace industry - not just GE - is facing the same cash flow headwinds.

Mitchell rates GE shares as a Buy equivalent with a $9 price target, while longtime GE bear Tusa rates the stock as a Hold with a $5 target.