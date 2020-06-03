Hercules Capital wraps up $120M notes offering
Jun. 03, 2020 4:19 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)HTGCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) completes a private offering of $70M of 4.31% notes due 2025 on Wednesday.
- That's on top of the initial issuance of $50M of 4.28% notes due February 2025 completed on Feb. 5, 2020.
- The $70M of notes issued in June may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time at the company's option.
- The company expects to use the proceeds to pay down existing credit facilities, to fund investments in debt and equity securities according to its investment objective, and for other general corporate purposes.