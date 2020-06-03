Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is off 7.8% postmarket after posting Q1 earnings where it topped expectations but pointed to lower-than-expected revenues for the quarter and rest of year.

Revenues grew by double digits and were about 3% better than forecast, as a drop in services revenue (down 28% to $23.4M) was more than made up by strong core subscription gains (21%).

Annualized recurring revenue rose 11% to $723.4M at quarter's end.

Gross profit rose 24% to $156.2M. And the company narrowed its GAAP net loss to $58M, from a year-ago loss of $103M.

Non-GAAP operating income swung to a gain of $17.3M, vs. a prior-year loss of $34.7M.

Liquidity as of April 30 was $518.7M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $206M-$209M (light of consensus for $212.3M), with subscription revenue of $186M-$189M, and EPS of $0.06-$0.07 (above expectations for $0.05).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $825M-$845M (below consensus for $860.3M), sub revenue of $745M-$755M, and EPS of $0.26-$0.30 (above consensus for $0.24).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

