Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has filed litigation in a Pennsylvania court against VGXI and GeneOne Life Science (together "VGXI") aimed at forcing the latter to transfer its DNA plasmid technology to INO's contract manufacturers so they can produce sufficient quantities of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 for clinical trials and potential supply to the market, if approved.

Under a December 2019 agreement, VGXI as been the sole supplier of DNA plasmids to INO under "most favored" status although there are no purchase commitments and pricing is determined on per-order basis.

VGXI has informed INO that it lacks the capacity to make the volume of material in the requested timeline and it will be unable to make the plasmids for commercial sales of INO-4800. INO subsequently engaged third-party contract manufacturers to fill the void but they need VGXI's technology to do so, a development that VGXI is balking over.