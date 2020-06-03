Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) gains 1.8% in after-hours trading after its Fitbit Flow emergency ventilator is granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for use during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fitbit Flow builds on standard resuscitator bags, like those used by paramedics, with sophisticated instruments, sensors, and alarms that work together to support automated compressions and patient monitoring.

The company says it's goal is to supply these devices to health care systems around the world that do not have a sufficient number of traditional commercial ventilators.

It's in talks with state and federal agencies to understand current domestic needs for emergency ventilators and plans to work with U.S. and global aid organizations as well.