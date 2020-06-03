S&P hits three-month high as markets continue to expect quick recovery

Stocks rose steadily through the day to finish just off session highs, with the Nasdaq 100 briefly touching a new record after rallying more than 43% from an intraday low set on March 23.

Dow +2% , S&P 500 +1.3% for a fourth straight gain and its highest close since March 4, and Nasdaq Composite +0.8% .

Investors remained focused on the continued reopening of the global economy, looking past protests in the U.S. and lingering tensions.

The ADP monthly report showed private sector employment in the U.S. fell by 2.76M jobs from April to May, which actually was far betting than expectations.

Meanwhile, investors are anticipating added stimulus measures, and Pres. Trump reportedly plans to meet with senior advisers as soon as this week to discuss options for the next coronavirus relief package.

The Fed today said it is expanding an emergency $500B lending program for state and local governments to include smaller borrowers.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors ended higher, led by industrials ( +3.9% ), financials ( +3.7% ) and energy ( +2.9% ), while health care ( -0.2% ) closed lower.

U.S. Treasury yields rose broadly, with the benchmark 10-year note rising 8 bps to 0.76%, its highest level since early April, and the 30-year yield added 7 bps to 1.55%.