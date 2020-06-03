Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) has jumped 17.7% postmarket after logging its beat on top and bottom lines in Q1, buoyed by strong subscription results.

As with Cloudera, double-digit gains led revenues to come in 4.6% better than expected, with sub revenues of 20% doing heavy lifting as professional services revenues grew 1.2%, to $17M.

Gross profit rose 30%, to $41.6M. Operating loss narrowed to $17.7M from a year-ago loss of $20.9M, and net loss to $17.5M from a year-ago loss of $20.6M.

In key metrics, it notes customers with ACV of $100,000 or more amounted to 643 (up 18%). Dollar-based retention rate was 103%. And transaction volume through its billing platform rose 27%, to $12.3B.

Net cash from operations was $3M. vs. a prior-year use of cash of $2.2M; free cash flow was -$2.2M, vs. the prior year's -$3.8M. Liquidity was $172.6M at quarter's end.

The company's withdrawn its full-year guidance; for Q2, though, it sees revenues of $72.5M-$75M (in line with consensus for $73.9M), with subscription revenue at $58M-$59M, and EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.07 (vs. -$0.07 expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

