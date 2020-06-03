Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) sinks 16% in after-hours trading after its Q2 guidance and full-year 2021 revenue outlook trail consensus estimates.

Sees Q2 non-GAAP operating loss of 16 cents-18 cents vs. consensus for a loss of 14 cents.

Guidance for Q2 total revenue of $86.0M-$87.0M vs. consensus of $88.5M.

Expects FY2021 revenue of $360.0M-$370.0M vs. consensus of $371.5M.

Sees FY2021 non-GAAP operating loss of 45 cents-54 cents compares with average analyst estimate for a loss of 56 cents.

Withdraws previously issued full-year 2021 billings and free cash flow guidance due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2020, Smartsheet reports the number of all customers with annualized contract values of $5,000 or more grew to 9,576, a 41% Y/Y increase.

Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $3,866, an increase of 45% Y/Y.

Previously: Smartsheet EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (June 3)