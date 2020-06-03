Stein Mart provides Q1 preliminary results
Jun. 03, 2020 5:08 PM ETStein Mart, Inc. (SMRT-OLD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) preliminary Q1 net sales of $134.3M (-57.3% Y/Y) hit by pandemic driven temporary store closures.
- Expected operating loss (excluding impairment charges) of -$64 to-68M vs. income of $6.5M prior.
- Q1 Omni sales rose 17% driven by a stand alone 47% surge in April as the company began staggered reopening of 255 stores out of the total 281 with reduced hours.
- The company is managing cash outflows and preserving liquidity through cost cutting and payment deferrals.
- Total debt estimated at $197.8M (+28.6% Y/Y).