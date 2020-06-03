JAMA Dermatology has published complete results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, JADE MONO-2, evaluating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) JAK1 inhibitor abrocitinib in patients at least 12 years old with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The company first reported the positive outcome in September 2019.

The study met all co-primary and key secondary endpoints while being generally well-tolerated.

At week 12, the IGA response rates in the abrocitinib 100 mg arm, 200 mg arm and placebo arm were 28.4%, 38.1% and 9.1%, respectively. The EASI-75 (at least a 75% improvement in AD symptoms) proportions were 44.5%, 61.0% and 10.4%, respectively.

On the safety front, the rates of serious adverse events were 3.2%, 1.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

An earlier Phase 3, JADE MONO-1, was also successful as was a third study, JADE COMPARE.

Additional data from other studies in the JADE program will be available later this year.