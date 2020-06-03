NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) starts a public offering of 10M shares of class A common stock and plans to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potential capital contributions to support the growth of new business production and operations of its subsidiaries.

Expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares.

This comes on the heels of launching a $300M senior secured notes offering earlier today.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the offering.