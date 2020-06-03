Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is 5.2% lower after hours following its fiscal Q4 earnings, where it posted substantial revenue growth but guided to the light side for the current quarter and rest of year.

Revenues rose 53% (57% in constant currency) to $123.6M; SaaS revenue rose 110% to $29M.

Calculated billings were $175.1M (up 52%); deferred revenue also rose 52%, to $259.7M.

In operating metrics, total subscribers rose to 11,300 vs. last quarter's 10,500. Customer count with ACV over $100K passed 610, vs. last quarter's 570, and a year-ago 440. Net expansion rate continued to top 130%.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $119M-$122M (on the light side of consensus for $121.8M), operating margin of -12% to -11%, and EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.17 (vs. -$0.37 expected).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $530M-$540M (lower than consensus for $561.3M), operating margin of -15% to -13.%, and EPS of -0.98 to -$0.85 (vs. -$1.32 expected). "We believe it is prudent to expect some near-term business headwinds," and so the guidance includes expected impact of COVID-19.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

