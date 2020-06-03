Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reports the release of volatile organic compounds from its Corpus Christi refinery in Texas after a so-called "floating roof" atop a storage tank dropped into the liquids below it.

The 293K bbl/day Corpus Christi refinery has an east and west plant, and the incident happened at the east plant.

Separately, Valero reportedly has restarted the hydrocracker at its McKee refinery in the Texas Panhandle after the unit was shut in early April as part of production cuts.

The 28.4K bbl/day hydrocracker is running at ~56% of normal rates, Bloomberg reports.