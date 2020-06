Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) fiscal Q4 results (calendar quarter ended March 31):

Revenue: $843.4M (+0.8%); Solutions: $786.6M (+1.0%).

Net loss: ($108.6M) (-388.1%); non-GAAP net income: $133.2M (+5.9%); loss/share: ($0.34) (-326.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.42 (-16.0%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $264.4M (+2.8%).

Cash flow ops (full year): $593.3M (+106.2%).

Fiscal Q1 guidance: Solutions revenue: $595M - 620M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $160M - 175M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.14 - 0.18. Current consensus is non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 on revenues of $839.3M.

Shares down 8% after hours.

Change Healthcare EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue