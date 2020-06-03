Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) say they are removing non-essential workers from some Gulf of Mexico facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Equinor says it will shut-in production at its Titan oil platform and remove remaining workers on Friday if the storm continues along its projected path, and Occidental says it is removing non-essential workers from some central Gulf facilities.

Other Gulf of Mexico operators including BHP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Hess (NYSE:HES) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) say they are monitoring the storm but have not evacuated workers so far.