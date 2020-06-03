Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) say they are removing non-essential workers from some Gulf of Mexico facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Equinor says it will shut-in production at its Titan oil platform and remove remaining workers on Friday if the storm continues along its projected path, and Occidental says it is removing non-essential workers from some central Gulf facilities.

BP says it is removing offshore personnel and ramping down production at its Thunder Horse, Atlantis and Na Kika oil and natural gas production platforms in the Gulf.

Other Gulf of Mexico operators including BHP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Hess (NYSE:HES) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) say they are monitoring the storm but have not evacuated workers so far.