Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) final investment decision on the $30B Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique should "in principle" come in 2021, the chairman of the country's National Petroleum Institute says.

Exxon postponed its FID for the project, which had been expected this year, in March as the coronavirus outbreak and crashing oil prices forced companies to delay projects and cut spending.

Rovuma and other projects being developed by Total and Eni have the potential to transform the economy of Mozambique, one of the world's least developed economies.