Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) reported Q1 net loss of RUB 46B, compared to income of RUB 149.2B, hurt by lower oil prices, a weaker rouble and asset impairment losses.

Lukoil said it has cut its crude oil production in Russia by about 310,000 bpd since the agreement took effect on May 1; Output at the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq was cut by 70,000 bpd.

Revenue fell to RUB 1.7T from RUB 1.8T a year earlier, and EBITDA of RUB 150.8B, was down from RUB 298.1B last year.

Previously: PJSC LUKOIL reports Q1 results (June 3)