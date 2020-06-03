Telus (NYSE:TU) says it's accepted the resignation of Stockwell Day from its board of directors, following comments he made on a political program yesterday.

The move is effective immediately.

The Canadian former politician said yesterday on CBC's Power & Politics that were was no systemic racial discrimination in Canada, and compared racism to his being teased in school for wearing glasses.

"The views expressed by Mr. Day during yesterday’s broadcast of Power & Politics are not reflective of the values and beliefs of our organization," Telus says.

