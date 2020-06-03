First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) signs a deal that sees it merge its Goldlund asset with the adjacent Goliath project owned by Treasury Metals (OTCQX:TSRMF).

Treasury Metals will issue First Mining 130M shares upon closing, and 35M warrants exercisable at $0.50

Goldlund houses 809,200 ounces of indicated gold and 876,954 ounces in the inferred category, while Goliath has a nearly 1.2M ounce resource.

Under the term sheet, First Mining will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty covering the Goldlund claims, which Treasury retains a buy-back right of 0.5% for C$5M. Treasury will also give First Mining milestone payments totaling $5M.

The deal is expected to close in August upon shareholder and regulatory approval.