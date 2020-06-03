FedEx (NYSE:FDX) says it will add surcharges to some shipments in the U.S., WSJ reports, in an attempt to offset rising costs and manage a surge of packages flowing through its network since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting June 8, FedEx will add a $0.30 surcharge to all packages headed to homes, applying to customers who send more than 40K packages per week if their weekly shipping volume is more than 120% of its average volume in February, according to the report.

FedEx's move follows UPS, which this week began charging $0.30 per package shipped using some of its lower-priced services, applying to large customers that exceed their average weekly volume in February by more than 25K packages.