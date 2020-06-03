Comms firm 8x8 gains as BTIG reiterates Buy

  • Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) rose 4.6% today after BTIG reiterated its Buy rating.
  • As factors it pointed to an investor call with Chief Financial Officer Steven Gatoff, which highlighted a growing presence in the value-added reseller community, as well as R&D investment and broad bookings growth across customer segments.
  • The firm's $23 price target implies a further 54% upside after today's gains.
  • Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors, but the stock has a Bearish Quant Rating.
