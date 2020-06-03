Trip requests are gradually picking up but remain far below last year's levels, as several countries start to lift coronavirus-led restrictions, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told Bank of America analysts today.

Trip requests are now down ~70% from a year ago, a slight improvement from April's 80% plunge, but ridership in Hong Kong - one of the world's most successful cities at containing the coronavirus outbreak - has recovered more than 80% from its lows, the CEO said.

The Q1 surge in food delivery orders at Uber Eats showed no signs of slowing in May, Khosrowshahi also said.

Rival Lyft also has seen a rebound in ridership, saying rides on its platform rose 26% in May from the previous month.