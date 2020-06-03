Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) says it received a binding proposal from an unnamed "foreign-based multinational mining company" which it deems a "superior proposal" to the previous offer from Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM).

Guyana says the new offer comprises C$1.85/share in cash, valuing the company at C$323M, and the acquirer would provide a US$30M secured loan facility to finance ongoing operations of the Aurora gold mine and to fund other liquidity needs.

Silvercorp, which last month improved its offer to C$0.25/share in cash and 0.1849 of a share for each Guyana Goldfields share for total consideration of C$1.30/share, now has five business days to match the new offer.