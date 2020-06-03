Belgium expands probe into Nyrstar
Jun. 03, 2020 1:12 PM ETNyrstar NV (NYRSF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Belgium's financial markets regulator says it has broadened its investigation into zinc firm Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) that examines possible ties between the company and metals trader Trafigura.
- The regulator first focused its probe on whether Nyrstar provided sufficient information to shareholders about Trafigura's offer, but says it is expanding its work to include two other aspects.
- "These are the provision of information about the expected profit contribution from and the total costs for the Port Pirie smelter in Australia, and of information about the company's solvency and liquidity position at the end of 2018," it says.
- Nyrstar underwent a major restructuring last year to avoid bankruptcy, in which Trafigura stepped in to raise its stake in Nyrstar's operations to 98%.