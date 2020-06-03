The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocks Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) from selling its dicamba-based herbicide in the U.S., which means farmers who bought seeds to be used with dicamba for this year's growing season may not be able to plant them and will be forced to absorb the cost.

A three-judge panel concluded today that the Environmental Protection Agency "substantially understated risks" posed by dicamba and that the agency violated federal regulations when it extended its approval of registration for the herbicide for another two years in October 2018.

In addition to Bayer's Monsanto products, the ruling applies to other dicamba-based herbicides produced by BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA).