Some COVID-19 patients can develop a severe inflammatory response called a cytokine storm, which can be deadly and pose a high risk of intubation via mechanical ventilation.

As a result, the FDA granted emergency authorization to a blood test from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), called Elecsys IL-6, which can pinpoint those most at-risk people early by measuring levels of interleukin 6 in the blood.

Roche also makes one of the most accurate serology tests, which hunts for coronavirus antibodies to identify past infection.