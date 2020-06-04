"How Facebook treats posts from public figures that may violate their community standards are within the scope of the Board, and are the type of highly challenging cases that the Board expects to consider when we begin operating in the coming months," the board wrote in a blog post.

"As an institution that announced our first members less than a month ago, and which will not be operational until later this year, we are not in an immediate position to make decisions on issues like those we see unfolding today."

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced the Oversight Board's bylaws in January, and in May, appointed its first 20 members.

Previously: Zuckerberg defends easy approach on Trump posts (Jun. 02 2020)