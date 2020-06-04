Two of Hong Kong's biggest banks are backing the controversial national security law a week after former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying blasted HSBC for its silence.

HSBC "respects and supports all laws that stabilize Hong Kong's social order," the institution wrote on social media, while Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) later said it believed the law can "help maintain the long term economic and social stability of Hong Kong."

HSBC -1.1% premarket

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK