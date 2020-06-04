Beijing is relaxing coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland after Washington retaliated against China's curbs on U.S. passenger airlines by barring Chinese airlines from entering the U.S., effective June 16.

Qualifying foreign carriers currently prohibited from operating routes to China will now be allowed once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting June 8.

The move is the latest in a long list of U.S.-China frictions over issues like trade, the coronavirus pandemic and treatment of Hong Kong.

