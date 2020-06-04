Accent Therapeutics and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will collaborate to discover, develop and commercialize transformative therapeutics targeting RNA-modifying proteins for the treatment of cancer.

Under the terms of agreement, Accent will be responsible for research, development and commercialization activities for a nominated preclinical program through to the end of Phase I clinical trials, with the company having the option to jointly develop and commercialize in the US.

Accent will receive an upfront payment of $55M and is eligible for up to ~$1.1B in total additional milestones, plus tiered royalties, under co-development and co-commercialization arrangement.

AstraZeneca will also have the exclusive option to license worldwide rights to two further preclinical discovery programs.