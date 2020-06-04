Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) has priced 2M shares, or $50M liquidation preference, of its 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $25/share.

Proceeds expected to be $38.5M, which will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 300K Preferred Stock.

Dividends on these preferred stock will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year, with the initial dividend period beginning on May 15, 2020.

Expected closing date is June 10, 2020.