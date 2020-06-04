All eyes today will be on ECB's latest policy decision at 7:45 a.m. ET (Christine Lagarde will speak 45 minutes later).

Anything less than a widely anticipated increase to the €750B Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program could trigger a market shock (remember in March when Lagarde inadvertently said the ECB was "not here to close [bond] spreads"?)

A shot in the arm would come as eurozone powerhouse Germany, which has maintained a stance of fiscal prudence, took steps to accelerate a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Angela Merkel's coalition agreed on a sweeping €130B stimulus package - designed to spur consumer spending and businesses investment - and exceeded the top end of expectations by 30%.

Euro -0.3% to $1.1201.

ETFs: FXE, EWG, EUO, DAX, OTC:ERO, GF, HEWG, DRR, EWGS, DXGE, ULE, EUFX, DBGR, URR, DEUR, FGM, DLBR, FLGR, UEUR, ZDEU