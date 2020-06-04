TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) has priced an upsized offering of $350M (from $300M) of 5.700% senior notes due June 15, 2028.

The notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears and will be pari passu in right of payment with the existing credit facility and existing senior unsecured notes.

Net proceeds, together with cash on hand, will be used to finance any and all of its outstanding 4.875% senior notes due 2021, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Expected closing date June 10, 2020.

