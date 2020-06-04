Rally on pause as futures pull back

The S&P 500 rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, trimming its YTD loss to just 3.3%, though futures are pointing to a lower open, down 0.6% at the time of writing.

Data today will likely show that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week dropped below 2M for the first time since mid-March, though the figure still remains astonishingly high.

Over in Europe, all eyes are on the ECB's latest policy decision and statements from HSBC and StanChart that backed China's national security law.

Elsewhere, oil retreated as hopes for an early OPEC+ meeting were dashed by a long-running feud over complying with production cutbacks.