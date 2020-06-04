Tiziana Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:TLSA) Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Howard Weiner, has received a competitive research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate nasal anti-CD3 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Encouraging results of nasal anti-CD3 in animal models provides basis to move forward with clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab, the only entirely human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegerative diseases in humans.

To date the Company has successfully completed two phase 1 trials and intends to initiate two phase 2 trials with nasally and orally administered Foralumab shortly for treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease, respectively.