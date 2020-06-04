Suppliers familiar with such plans at GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford told Reuters the Detroit automakers, which count trucks and commercial vehicles among their most profitable businesses, "don't want to leave the door open for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)" as they did with passenger cars.

The electric van - code-named BV1 – is reportedly aimed at business users, due to start production in late 2021 and will share some components with GM's future electric pickups and SUVs.

Still under consideration is whether to offer the vehicle through its traditional truck brands, Chevrolet and GMC, or market it under a different brand like Maven.