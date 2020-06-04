Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in early-stage talks with India's telecom giant Bharti Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY) for a roughly 5% stake in the company, reports Reuters. A deal of that size would be around $2B.

Bharti said they routinely work with all digital players to bring their products, content, and services to customers. "Beyond that there is no other activity to report," it said in a statement.

Lately, global players are vying for the slice in Indian digital market after Reliance Industries-owned Jio raised $10B from Facebook, KKR and other entities.