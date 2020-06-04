Navistar (NYSE:NAV) reports revenue fell 36% in FQ2 to $1.9B. The 39% decrease in truck segment revenue was primarily due to lower volumes in the company's core markets attributable in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower Mexico volumes and a decrease in GM-branded units.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $88.0M vs. $67.6M consensus and $224M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on results to be more significant in Q3, and they may continue until global economic conditions improve. "We are focused on preserving cash and reducing cost, but not at the risk of sacrificing our future," says Navistar CFO Walter Borst.

Shares of Navistar are flat in premarket trading at $24.84.

