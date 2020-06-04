Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) (NASDAQ:HCM) announces that its Phase 3 clinical trial, FRUTIGA, evaluating fruquintinib, combined with Taxol (paclitaxel), in patients with advanced gastric adenocarcinoma or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have progressed after first-line chemo, will continue without modification. The action was based on a planned interim data review by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.

Fruquintinib starves tumors of their blood supply via inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR) 1, 2 & 3, which play key roles in tumor-related angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels).

The drug was approved in China in September 2018 and was commercially launched there by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) under the brand name Elunate for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer that have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan, including those who have previously received anti-VEGF therapy and/or anti-EGFR therapy (RAS wild type).

Chi-Med retains all rights to fruquintinib ex-China.