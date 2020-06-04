Bolstering its efforts to fight financial crimes in the financial services industry, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) takes a minority stake in Caspian, a U.K.-based financial crime investigation automation firm.

Also, Nasdaq’s Market Technology business has forged a partnership with Caspian to support the growth of the business within the Financial Crime business verticals.

Caspian will use the additional funding to accelerate its product expansion and scale of its AML Investigator product.

The two companies will also look for areas where cooperative R&D efforts will advance developments in combating financial crime in the global financial services industry.

Terms of the investment weren't disclosed.