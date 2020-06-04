Bernstein boosts its rating on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Outperform from Market Perform.

Analyst Alexia Howard points to a number of Tyson facilities back up and running following closures and reminds on the positive benefit for demand from the African Swine Fever.

The firm assigns a price target of $83 to Tyson to rep 38% upside potential or a level where Tyson traded before the pandemic hit the U.S. and shares started to underperform the S&P 500 Index.