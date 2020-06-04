J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reports sales jumped 10% in FQ4, driven by an 11 percentage point contribution from higher volume/mix across the majority of categories and brands in the U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Pet Foods segments. Lower net price realization, primarily for coffee, reduced net sales by one percentage point.

The company generated adjusted gross margin of 38.5% vs. 37.9% a year ago and operating margin of 20.6% vs. 18.5% consensus and 18.6% a year ago.

Looking ahead, J.M. Smucker sees full-year revenue growth of -2% to -1% vs. -1.3% consensus and EPS of $7.90 to $8.30 vs. $8.46.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate increased at-home consumption to continue during the beginning of our FY21 - though at a more moderate rate as stock-up purchasing in Q4 is not anticipated to reoccur, and significant declines for the Away From Home business are expected to persist throughout the year. We remain focused on meeting the demand needs created by the current environment, while continuing to execute against our strategic priorities to position the business for long-term growth," said CEO Mark Smucker.

Shares of J.M. Smucker are down 1.74% premarket to $112.60.

