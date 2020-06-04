Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) CEO David Simon issued the warning during the REIT's Q1 earnings call when he said: "The bottom line is, we do have a contract and we do expect to get paid."

Simon Property alleges in a lawsuit that Gap (NYSE:GPS) failed "to pay more than $65.9M in rent and other charges due," The Real Deal reports.

The clothing chain is Simon's biggest non-anchor tenant in terms of rent, according to CNBC. Stores have been closed due to stay-at-home orders that started in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since then many shuttered tenants, including Gap, stopped paying rent.

Simon wants the court to order Gap to pay up to $66M plus any future rent payments.