Wedbush stays bullish on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) after the retailer's promising look at Q2.

"The stellar re-opening and consumer demand have allowed for a reduction in promotions across both brands QTD, while sales are above plan. Clean inventories support 2Q margin health due to the drastic and swift action taken by management during the initial stages of the crisis. Inventories are clean, and momentum is strong, consumers are engaged," notes analyst Jen Redding.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on AEO into the back-to-school season and lifts its price target to $15 (12X the 2021 EPS estimate). The new PT reps 27% upside potential.

Shares of AEO jumped 14.67% yesterday and are now flat for the last three months.