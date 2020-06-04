Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) after taking in the restaurant company's Q2 update yesterday.

"While we are encouraged by the domestic sequential improvement at Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins, our EPS estimates are restrained by lowering our International system sales estimates on sustained closures," writes Andrew Charles.

"We like DD U.S. focus on digital, value and beverage innovation as we believe it utilizes the best strategies among quick-service restaurants as well as borrowing the most successful parts of the Starbucks' playbook. This offers potential to reaccelerate same-store sales, but we believe will take time to materialize, particularly if unemployment and work habits are challenged due to COVID-19," he adds.

Cowen's price target of $67 on DNKN is above the sell-side average PT of $65.86.